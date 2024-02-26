LONDON
London

    • Mathyssen set to represent London-Fanshawe NDP in next election

    London Fanshawe NDP Member of Parliament, Lindsay Mathyssen (Source: Twitter) London Fanshawe NDP Member of Parliament, Lindsay Mathyssen (Source: Twitter)
    Whenever the next federal election rolls around, the NDP for London-Fanshawe has its candidate.

    At a meeting on Sunday, Lindsay Mathyssen was officially acclaimed as the candidate for the next election.

    “I am honoured to be nominated again to represent and fight for the people of London. It’s an incredible privilege to advocate for London in Ottawa and continue to work on making life more affordable and bringing down the cost of rent,” said Mathyssen

    The daughter of former Fanshawe-London MP Irene Mathyssen, Linddsay was first elected as a member of Parliament for the riding in 2019.

