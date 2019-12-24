LONDON, ONTARIO -- In the past 2 and half years, Huron BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) has grown from 6 members to over 110.

The gym, located in Goderich, is home a black belt in jiu-jitsu, a professional MMA fighter, and an jiu-jitsu purple belt champion.

That’s a lot for a small martial arts gym in a small town.

Shaun Garrity, who used to be a newspaper editor, founded Huron BJJ over 2 years ago.

“We started with six members, 2 and half years ago, and now we have more than 110 members. It’s just blown up.”

Dan Barsky recently moved to Goderich from Ottawa.

He’s a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He says, “it’s quite surprising that a small gym in a small town can offer such high level training, better than you can find in some larger centres.”

75 of Huron BJJ’s members are kids, 45 are adults.