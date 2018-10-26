

CTV London





OPP are investigating a violent home invasion in Norfolk.

They say a licenced medical marijuana growing operation was targeted on Highway 3.

OPP sent an emergency response team, aviation services and canine unit to the address around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

They say the suspects, armed with handguns, gained entry to the address and restrained the occupants inside.

Minor injuries resulted.

A quantity of marijuana was taken from the property and placed into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

As officers arrived at the address, several suspects fled on foot from the area. A black coloured vehicle also fled from the area at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police were able to locate four males and took them into custody without incident.

Highway 3 between Schafer Side Road and Highway 59 was closed for approximately eight hours as officers searched for the suspects.

The investigation continues.