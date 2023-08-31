Many parents not concerned about COVID-19 as children head back to class

Children head back to school next week and for many families, COVID-19 is no longer a concern.

“My concern is we’re going to have to deal with the silliness of closing everything down again,” said parent Rebecca Denisewitch. The mother of three could be found picnicking with her children at Gibbons Park Thursday. “I think we’re good to go. We don’t want any more disruptive years. And we want to continue the kids’ education as normal,” she added.

Parent Emily Suitch is also hoping for normalcy as her young son heads back to class. As for sickness, she knows it’s coming but she’s no longer worried about the possible spread of COVID.

“No concerns. I feel like the flu comes and goes come wintertime, and in the fall it’s pretty common to come anyways,” she said.

Middlesex London’s Medical Officer of Health is cautioning families not to become complacent, as the fall season is ripe for a new wave of the virus.

“Anticipate a rise in COVID cases as we head into the fall,” said Dr. Alex Summers. “I would have anticipated that regardless. We know that respiratory illnesses like COVID and influenza are going to increase come the fall as we spend more time indoors.”

Dr. Summers says COVID cases are on the rise again across Canada, though it’s too early to tell if they’re increasing locally, he said.

The health unit is closely monitoring new COVID Omicron sub-strains. With children together again, Dr. Summers stresses preventive medicine.

“The most important thing for the upcoming school year is to make sure that your vaccines are up to date. Not just your COVID vaccine, but all your vaccines. As we spend more time together in the classroom, it means that we might see increases of infectious diseases, and vaccines are a most helpful tool,” said Dr. Summers.

In the meantime, according to the Thames Valley District School Board, only a very small number of public elementary students will be taking virtual classes this year.

Families who signed up at the end of the last term are locked in for the 2023/2024 school year.

Similarly, the London District Catholic School Board says its number of elementary students in virtual learning is fewer than one dozen. Those who do study online will be taking their virtual classes through the Waterloo Catholic School Board, in an arrangement between the two boards.