Mandatory vaccinations for hospital visitors starting Nov. 1: LHSC

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that as of Monday, Nov. 1, visitors and care partners will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and identification to enter their hospitals.

LHSC has been working with patient and family advisors to develop a policy for several weeks.

LHSC Chief Medical Officer Adam Dukelow said Monday there will be limited exceptions like, "Essential care partners such as those supporting laboring women and parents accompanying children to appointments will not be denied entry based on vaccination."

Those care partners that are allowed in the building but are not vaccinated will have to follow stricter rules.

They "will be asked to go directly to the…room of the patient they are helping to care for and not visit any public spaces such as cafeterias or other parts of the building, and will be required to wear a mask for the duration of their entire visit to our hospitals."

He emphasized that the policy does not apply to patients, and that no one should delay seeking care based on their vaccination status.

However, the policy does apply to those who are visiting patients in hospital or accompanying patients to appointments.

In addition Dukelow added, "The policy still includes limits to visitation due to high volumes and the tight space within our facilities. To provide as much care as we can, we have to limit the number of people in hospitals to those who need to be here the most."

Social partners and traditional visitors are still not allowed in hospital, and Dukelow said it's hard to predict when that policy might change.