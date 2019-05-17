

London police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another wanted for numerous charges involving human trafficking of a minor.

The offences date back to 2015 and involved a then 15-year-old girl.

A 24-year-old Brampton, Ont. man is in custody charged with offences including;

trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years

sexual interference with person under 16 years of age

sexual assault as party to offence with other person

obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years

financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18

advertising another person’s sexual services

Jevone Brown, 26, also of Brampton, is wanted via warrant on the same charges, as well as, two counts of print/publish/possess to publish child pornography and three counts of import/sell/distribute child pornography.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.