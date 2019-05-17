London police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another wanted for numerous charges involving human trafficking of a minor.

The offences date back to 2015 and involved a then 15-year-old girl.

A 24-year-old Brampton, Ont. man is in custody charged with offences including;

  • trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years
  • sexual interference with person under 16 years of age
  • sexual assault as party to offence with other person
  • obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years
  • financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18
  • advertising another person’s sexual services

Jevone Brown, 26, also of Brampton, is wanted via warrant on the same charges, as well as, two counts of print/publish/possess to publish child pornography and three counts of import/sell/distribute child pornography.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.