On the morning of June 18 at approximately 6:00am, a man attempted to steal a laptop on Richmond Street in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police Service stated that when the man was approached by an employee, he used bear spray and left the scene. The employee did not require medical attention.

The man left the scene before police arrived, leaving behind a bicycle.

The man was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and plaid shorts. He is approximately 100-150lbs and has a tattoo with cursive writing on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kyle Bakker at kyleba@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87320 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).