

CTV London





London police say two people are facing numerous charges after an armed robbery at a northwest London convenience store.

Officers were called to the store in the Sherwood Forest Mall plaza at 1225 Wonderland Road North around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the clerk at the store reported that a male and female entered the store and threatened her with a handgun, demanding money and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 28-year-old London man and a 15-year-old girl.

They are each charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and with wearing a mask/disguise during the commission of an offence.

The male is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.