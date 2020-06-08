Advertisement
Man stabbed during robbery; man and three youths charged
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT -- A man and three youths have been charged after a stabbing and robbery in the Pond Mills area Sunday night.
Police were called to the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road for a reported stabbing around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were approached by three girls and a man.
They followed the alleged victims, demanding money.
That's when police say the man stabbed the other man with a knife, and made threats to the 16-year-old girl.
Police say the girl handed over cash and property to the accused.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A little over an hour later, four suspects were arrested.
A 20-year-old London man is charged with armed robbery, assault causing bodily harm and fail to comply with undertaking.
Two17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl are charged with assault.