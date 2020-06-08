LONDON, ONT -- A man and three youths have been charged after a stabbing and robbery in the Pond Mills area Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road for a reported stabbing around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were approached by three girls and a man.

They followed the alleged victims, demanding money.

That's when police say the man stabbed the other man with a knife, and made threats to the 16-year-old girl.

Police say the girl handed over cash and property to the accused.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A little over an hour later, four suspects were arrested.

A 20-year-old London man is charged with armed robbery, assault causing bodily harm and fail to comply with undertaking.

Two17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl are charged with assault.