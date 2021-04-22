LONDON, ONT. -- A 20-year-old man is recovering in hospital after showing up Wednesday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to London police the man attended hospital in London around 11:15 p.m.

His condition is considered serious but non-life threatening.

The Major Crime Section is investigating, but at this time there is no suspect description.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.

The shooting is the latest in a year that has seen a surge in gun violence and gun crime.

In March the London police expressed their concern for the rise.

March saw five instances alone, compared to last year when the city had a total of 14 incidents for the year.

April has seen instances of gun violence as well including a shooting on Wavell Street Sunday that saw a house get struck.