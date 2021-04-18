LONDON, ONT -- Members of the London Police Service Crime Gun task force are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2000-block of Wavell Street overnight.

On Sunday, at approx. 12:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports possible gunshots.

Police say no injuries were reported but evidence indicating that a firearm had been discharged were located at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.