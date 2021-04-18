Advertisement
Crime Gun police task force investigates overnight shooting on Wavell street, no injuries
Published Sunday, April 18, 2021 12:32PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, April 18, 2021 12:33PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Members of the London Police Service Crime Gun task force are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2000-block of Wavell Street overnight.
On Sunday, at approx. 12:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports possible gunshots.
Police say no injuries were reported but evidence indicating that a firearm had been discharged were located at the scene.
The investigation is in its early stages. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.