

CTV London





Brennan Nicholas has been sentenced to life in prison and must serve 13 years before being eligible for parole in the shooting death of Carson Ireland.

Ireland, 66, was found dead in his River Road home on Dec. 21, 2014 after reports of a shooting on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Nicholas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last June.

Ireland was the partner of Nicholas' grandmother.

The court heard that Nicholas was upset that Ireland had been aquitted of a sexual interference charge.

At the time, Ireland had been living with his grandmother.

Nicholas went to the home and shot Ireland.

Justice Jonathon George said that Nicholas took the law into his own hands and shot Ireland, execution style, at close range.