A man rushed to hospital following a crash near Walton has passed away.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, OPP were called to Hullett-McKillop Road between Roxboro Line and North line in Huron County near Walton.

Police say a pickup truck had slammed into a tree in a ditch.

The driver was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries but died Sunday.

He has been identified as Matthew Huether, 26, of Central Huron.

Any witnesses are asked to call police.