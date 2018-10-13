Featured
Man injured in crash near Walton has died
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 11:54AM EDT
A man rushed to hospital following a crash near Walton has passed away.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, OPP were called to Hullett-McKillop Road between Roxboro Line and North line in Huron County near Walton.
Police say a pickup truck had slammed into a tree in a ditch.
The driver was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries but died Sunday.
He has been identified as Matthew Huether, 26, of Central Huron.
Any witnesses are asked to call police.