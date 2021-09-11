Man in critical condition after early morning assault near Western University
A man remains in critical condition following an early morning assault near the campus of Western University.
Police were called to the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police found a man suffering from serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.
Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact London police.
The investigation continues.
Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is denying that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie as he faced new questions about the SNC-Lavalin affair following the publication of an excerpt of the former justice minister's memoir.
Canada's Flushing Meadows darling Fernandez comes up short in U.S. Open women's final
A remarkable run to the U.S. Open final ended in disappointment Saturday for Canada's Leylah Fernandez. She dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to British qualifier Emma Raducanu, who claimed the women's championship at Flushing Meadows without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.
'Don't focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11
The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees and fishing wharves across Newfoundland
People in eastern Newfoundland are waking up to downed trees and debris in the road and widespread power outages after hurricane Larry pounded the Avalon peninsula Friday night.
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
Liberals see a jump in support after back-to-back debates: Nanos
After French- and English-language debates, the Liberals are polling 3 per cent higher than prior to the debates.
Video shows RCMP cruiser strike armed man twice during arrest south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser struck an armed man twice during an arrest south of Edmonton Friday morning.
In Pictures: Remembering 9/11, two decades later
It has been 20 years since terrorists flew airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 11, 2001, a series of attacks that changed the world as we know it.
New Democrats release details on how party would pay for election pledges
Jagmeet Singh's New Democrats have joined the other major parties in releasing details on how they would pay for their pledges ahead of the Sept. 20 election.
20 years later: Waterloo Region honours first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11
A memorial was held at a Kitchener park Saturday to honour the first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11.
'I want her to play tennis': Coaches say female enrollment up after success of Canadian athletes
The success of Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu is inspiring more young girls to take up tennis, and clubs say enrollment has skyrocketed.
Windsor police cruiser involved in collision on city’s west end; bridge traffic backing up
Windsor Police have closed the northbound lanes of Huron Church Rd at Northwood because of an accident.
'9/11 brought light to the unimaginable': Windsor Fire commemorates Sept. 11th with moment of silence
Firefighters across the city observed a moment of silence at 9:59 a.m., the moment the second tower fell in New York City.
York Regional Police Homicide Unit leading investigation into Georgina stabbing
Yellow police tape surrounds two trailers in the Lyndhurst Trailer Park and Golf Course in Georgina on Saturday. Police markings are scattered on the ground as police try to determine what happened Friday night.
Dozens turn out to 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' in Barrie
Dozens turned out in Barrie Saturday to show support and raise awareness for gender-based violence.
Orillia Fall Fair returns
After a year-long forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family-friendly fall favourite has returned to the sunshine city.
BREAKING | Tornado watches issued for several communities across northern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for several communities across the northeast with radar indicating severe thunderstorms capable of producing funnel clouds.
North Bay Police and Fire honour those who died on 9/11
A memorial was held at the North Bay Police Service on Princess Street Saturday morning to honour those who lost their lives on 9/11 twenty years ago.
-
Ontario lab technologists grapple with burnout, demand more funding from province
As demand for COVID-19 tests in Ontario remains high, technologists at short-staffed medical labs are grappling with burnout and are demanding more funding from the province.
20 years later: Ottawa commemorates the 9/11 attacks
Guests and dignitaries from more than half of the 90 countries who lost citizens in the Sept. 11 attacks gathered in Ottawa on Saturday to honour the lives of the victims 20 years later.
-
Quick thinking and a public access defibrillator saved a life Friday night
The quick response of bystanders at a local baseball field helped save a man's life and a public access defibrillator made all the difference.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa rise on Saturday; 75 new cases
Ottawa Public Health says 75 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
Liberals continue to lead in tight race for GTA, poll finds
With more than a week to go until Canadians cast their ballots, the Liberals continue to maintain a lead in the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area, a new poll has found.
-
Ontario logs just over 850 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths
Ontario is reporting just over 850 new COVID-19 cases as well as 15 additional deaths related to the disease.
-
Five must-see digital screenings to check out at TIFF this year
TIFF's online platform offers over 100 films that the public can rent and view from the comfort of their home.
Quebec reports close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 772 not fully vaccinated
Quebec public health said the province recorded 995 new COVID-19 cases with 702 of those unvaccinated and 70 having received one dose of vaccine.
English Montreal School Board revokes statement denying Quebec's nationhood
Earlier this week, the English Montreal School Board [EMSB] issued a document in which it denied Quebec's nationhood, sparking outrage from the Bloc Québécois.
'That day brought out the best of Nova Scotians': poignant 9/11 anniversary ceremony held at Halifax airport
A solemn and poignant ceremony was held at the Maritimes largest airport on Saturday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and recognizing the compassion and courage that Nova Scotians offered strangers during that difficult time.
-
Maritimers reflect 20 years after 'the day the planes stood still'
Thousands of Maritimers sprang into action on Sept. 11, 2001, displaying the rare ‘good’ that emerged from something so terrible and tragic.
-
School and childcare closures on Sept. 30 holiday creating issues for parents
The closure of schools and daycares on the new September 30 holiday is leaving some Manitoba parents scrambling to find childcare options.
-
Roughriders look to avenge Labour Day loss in rematch with Blue Bombers
Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo is determined to rebound from a poor outing and avenge last week's loss to the Blue Bombers at the Labour Day Classic in Regina.
'We will never forget': Calgarians commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
Saturday marked 20 years since the world watched transfixed as planes hijacked by terrorists collided with the twin towers of the World Trade Centre and changed the world as we now know it.
-
Lethbridge YMCA volunteer airlifted to Calgary after being struck by vehicle
A Lethbridge woman, who was working as a volunteer with a YMCA event, has been taken to hospital in Calgary after a vehicle struck her on Saturday morning.
-
-
'Utter shock': 30-year-old single mother of 2 dies from COVID-19
The family of a 30-year-old Edmonton woman who died from COVID-19 is highlighting the need for everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Are you the owner of these autographed pictures?
RCMP are searching for the owner of three autographed collectible pictures located during a stolen property investigation in June.
Police seek man suspected of crimes in Victoria and Central Saanich
Police in B.C.'s capital region are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants, and they say they're also concerned for his wellbeing.
-
11-year-old B.C. girl publishes Indigenous language book after winning UNESCO writing contest
Addy Newman-Ting's book 'Finding the Language' is being published through UNESCO's Voices of Future Generations project.
Ontario technology firm makes $44 million investment with move to Langford
Plexxis Software is not only making a $44 million investment by moving its headquarters from Brampton, Ont. to Langford, it is also bringing 100 new jobs to the West Shore community.