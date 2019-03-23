

CTV London





A suspect is at large and another suspect is in custody after police say a man was bound and beaten inside a St. Thomas home.

Police say a man showed showed up at a residence bloodied and allegedly beaten on Friday.

He told police he was tied up and assaulted inside a home and was able to later escape through a basement window in the home. He had minor injuries.

Two suspects have been identified and police say they are known to the man.

One of them, a 47-year-old man from St. Thomas is at large, while a 29-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged.

Police say the 47-year-old suspect does not post a threat to the community as they believe it was an isolated incident.