

CTV London





A man has died following an accident involving a lawn tractor in Central Elgin.

OPP were called to a property on Mapleton Line, between Yarmouth Centre Road and Belmont Road, northeast of St. Thomas, on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

They say a 65-year-old man was working on a Kubota lawn tractor on a stand when the stand broke and the vehicle fell on top of him.

The coroner was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead. The coroner is assisting police with the investigation but the death is not deemed suspicious.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were all called to the scene of the rural property.