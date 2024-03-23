LONDON
    • Man charged with robberies, other criminal offences: Owen Sound police

    (Source: Owen Sound Police Service) (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)
    At about 5:30 p.m. March 17, a male attended a pharmacy in Owen Sound. Police said that once inside, he disguised himself by covering the lower portion of his face.

    He then allegedly brandished a utility knife towards staff members and fled the scene with a quantity of cash. Officers arrived shortly after but were unable to locate the suspect.

    On March 22, just after 9:00 a.m., the Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) said they responded to an armed robbery in progress at a different pharmacy in Owen Sound.

    OSPS said the male with no fixed address disguised himself, brandished a knife, and threatened staff at the business.

    The male allegedly stole a quantity of cash as well as a quantity of fentanyl patches. Police said the suspect was arrested a short distance away by responding officers.

    Further investigation revealed that the man, reportedly from Thunder Bay, was responsible for the March 17 incident as well.

    As a result, the man was charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of disguise with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carry concealed weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The male was remanded into custody with his next court appearance being Monday.

      

