LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk County provincial police have charged a man with several offences after he allegedly assaulted and attempted to disarm a police officer during an arrest.

Around 10:30 Monday police were called to a bank in Simcoe Ont. on Queensway East after a man verbal altercation broke out between the suspect and employees.

When police arrived the suspect became physical with officers and during the struggle it is alleged that he tried to remove an item from one of the officer’s belts.

What that item was has not been shared by police but the 39-year-old man has been charged with disarming a peace officer.

He is also charged with assault a peace officer (two counts), causing a disturbance, fail to leave premises when directed, and fail to comply with probation order.

No injuries have been reported and the suspect will appear in court at a later date.