LONDON, ONT -- One person was taken to hospital and police are looking for three suspects following an assault with a weapon in Simcoe, Ont.

Police responded to a reported assault at an address on Queensway West around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police an argument between the victim and the three suspects had turned physical.

At some point during the struggle one of the suspects injured the victim with what police are describing as an edged weapon.

The suspects fled the area in and unknown direction before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police the victim and one of the suspects knew each other and that there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.