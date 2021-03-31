MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a security guard with a replica gun.

Police say the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment building in the 500 block of Talbot Street.

A man working as a security guard reportedly asked a man to leave the entrance of the apartment building.

According to police, the suspect then threatened the guard and showed him a portion of what appeared to be a gun before leaving.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested nearby without incident. A search found a replica gun.

No one was injured.

A 50-year-old London man has been charged with uttering threats of death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in June.