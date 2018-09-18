

CTV London





A section of downtown London was closed off late Monday night after a man climbed up a construction crane.

The incident occurred on King Street around 7:15 p.m. and lasted well into the night with the police tactical unit on scene along with firefighters and paramedics.

Shortly after 1 a.m. police announced that the man was safe and the situation was over.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with mischief endangering life.

He will appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charge.