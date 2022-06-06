Man charged after allegedly assaulting veteran prior to D-Day parade

A man from London, Ont. is facing several charges Monday after allegedly assaulting a military veteran prior to the D-Day parade held over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, a group of veterans were gathered in the area of Waterloo and Dundas streets, near Victoria Park, ahead of the D-Day parade and rededicated celebration for the Holy Roller.

During this gathering, police say a man walked by the group of veterans, exposed himself and spat on one of the veterans.

The male suspect was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, police say that a 32-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Assault

Causing a disturbance

Indecent act

Police add that the suspect and the victim were not known to each other, and there were no reported injuries.

The accused has been released from custody, and is expected to appear in a London courtroom on July 20.

Monday marks the 78th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy.