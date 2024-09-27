Third suspect arrested following July shooting incident in London

A third person has been arrested following a shooting in London in July.

Police had previously said officers were looking for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, who they say has now been arrested.

Dickieson was arrested in Brampton by Peel Regional Police and was returned to London where he remains in custody.

He was wanted after an incident in London on July 28 in the area of Richmond Street and Clarence Street where at the time, witnesses told CTV News they heard gunshots around 4:30 a.m.

According to police, a victim showed up at hospital with suspected gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. and injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Two other suspects were previously arrested.