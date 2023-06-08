Man assaulted with baseball bat and knife

An assault caught on camera has led to charges for two Londoners.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a man left an apartment building in the 300 block of Richmond Street near York Street when another man started to physically assault him.

According to police, the victim was hit with a baseball bat and then a woman came out of the same apartment building and cut the victim with a knife — He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspects were not known to each other.

Officers found the two suspects and arrested them without incident, also seizing a baseball bat and a knife.

A 26-year-old London man and 23-year-old London woman have both been charged with assault with a weapon.