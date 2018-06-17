

CTV London





London police are investigating an incident at a residence on Charlotte Street.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police attended the home. They said a man there was uncooperative with officers.

A neighbout told CTV News someone jumped out of a second-floor window and that's when police swarmed in and arrested him.

While police won't disclose the nature of their investigation, they say there is no risk to public safety.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment under police escort. The home on Charlotte Street was surrounded by police tape.

No charges have been laid at this time.

About a dozen police vehicles and a tactical and forensics unit attended the scene.

Police had requested the public avoid a radius along Charlotte Street from Princess Avenue to Dundas Street and Dorinda Street to Quebec Street.

The request was issued at 5:30 p.m. through a release to news outlets and on social media.