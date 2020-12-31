MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 25-year-old Petrolia man is facing charges after another man was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat in a Sarnia apartment building.

Sarnia police say a 33-year-old Port Lambton man suffered significant injuries after the altercation at a complex in the 100 block of College Avenue North.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man lying bleeding and unconscious in a hallway.

Investigators say the altercation began between the 33-year-old victim and a 25-year-old Sarnia woman, but escalated when the Petrolia man began striking the victim with a baseball bat.

Police allege the woman also struck the victim with the bat while he was being held by the other man.

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.

The 25-year-old male has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with release order. He was held for a bail hearing and then released.

A warrant has been requested for the 25-year-old woman on charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say there is no concern for public safety as this was an isolated incident and all parties were known to each other.