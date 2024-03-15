Mainly cloudy conditions take us into the weekend with a chance of showers

Londoners are in store for a cooler, damp weekend.

CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Friday will be mainly cloudy across the region, “We’ll start the day at plus four [degrees], the high ten degrees, winds continuing out of the north-northwest.”

Heading into Saturday, conditions remain fairly cloudy.

“A slight risk for a spotty shower as we head into the late afternoon,” said Atchison. “The next big weather system coming in will be a sharp cold front. This will arrive on Sunday.”

Spring officially arrives Tuesday with temperatures expected to be well below normal.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Friday: Overcast. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 10.

Friday night: Clearing late in the evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High minus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.