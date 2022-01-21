Main Street in Listowel, Ont. closed after transport truck drives onto sidewalk and into building
Main Street in Listowel, Ont. is closed after a tractor trailer drove up onto the sidewalk and into a building Friday morning.
It's not clear how it happened or if there are any injuries.
Main Street West is currently closed between Wallace Avenue and Livingston Avenue.
Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.
More details are expected to be released by OPP later this morning.
#PerthOPP, @NorthPerthFire, and #PerthEMS currently on scene of a collision on Main St W, Listowel. Road is closed between Wallace Ave and Livingston Ave. Please avoid the area.@NorthPerth1 @PerthCounty— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 21, 2022
^jj pic.twitter.com/vfJ500lB7M