MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The London Transit Commission (LTC) says changes to a number of routes will start Monday in an effort to help essential workers get where they need to go.

The changes come, "in response to rider feedback regarding early morning service and connections," according to the LTC.

Among the changes:

Route 1: will depart King Edward and Thompson (northbound) at 6 a.m.

Route 3: will depart King and Richmond (eastbound) at 6 a.m. arriving at Argyle Mall at 6:26 a.m.

Route 10: will depart Highbury and Fuller (southbound) at 6 a.m. terminating at White Oaks Mall

Route 20: will depart Oxford and Wonderland (eastbound) at 7:20 a.m.

Route 34: will depart Masonville Mall (clockwise) at 6 a.m.

Route 34: will depart Masonville Mall (counter clockwise) at 6 a.m.

While there continue to be fewer buses running, the earlier start times should help those trying to get to work ealrlier on weekdays.

Updated schedules will be available online on Friday, but riders are encouraged to always check realtime.londontransit.ca before travelling.

The LTC is also reminding Londoners that buses should be used only for essential trips right now.