LONDON, ONT. -- There are growing concerns that physical distancing on London Transit Commission (LTC) buses is being ignored by some, and that it’s putting both passengers and operators at risk.

LTC commuter Karen Labelle told CTV News she takes three buses to get to her job in east London, then home again. She said it’s no joyride.

“I have anxiety and panic attacks every day. Every day when it’s time to get on that bus, and every time that I have to leave work and I don‘t know what I’m in for every day - whether it’s going to be a ton of people, which it usually is, yeah it’s really scary“

Labelle shared a number of pictures that she took of an LTC bus commute she took last week. She said on that ride she counted 30 passengers.

Meanwhile Labelle said her commute Monday morning had 24 passengers at a time. Another photo sent to CTV News from a transit operator also appears to show a crowded bus.

She said the buses are so full, “There’s nowhere for you to go.”

The LTC says overcrowding has not been a concern. General Manager Kelly Paleczny said throughout the last week there have been no more than 15 passengers on a bus at any one time. And as of now, she said the LTC is not considering a “hard-limit” on passengers.

“They could drive by somebody at a stop, only to get to the next stop and have six people get off. Meanwhile that person that just got driven by is now waiting at least 20, 30, 40 minutes for the next bus to come and now they’re late for work.“

A letter sent to transit operators over the weekend from the president of Local 741 of the Amalgamated Transit Union outlines a number of ongoing concerns, including physical distancing being “advised” but not “enforced.”

The letter also discusses concerns over “homeless people” taking “leisurely trips.”

It’s something Karen Labelle sees as well, particularly in the afternoons, she said.

“You’re not only getting people that are actually working, but you’re getting people from downtown that are homeless and whatnot and they’re getting on the bus to stay warm.“

The city and Middlesex-London Health Unit have been made aware of the concerns, said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“At this point we are continuing to work with them to figure out if and when and where those issues are occurring.”

Mayor Ed Holder called it “disturbing” if physical distancing is not taking place on city buses.

“If there are issues…with passengers we need to know. I think the LTC, through its administration and our bus operators have done a pretty good job on balance."

The health unit said it has assigned an inspector to look into the possibility of overcrowding on buses.