LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London says the Lorne Avenue Park playground is ready to welcome the public after the park was officially opened earlier this month.

The park is on the site of the former Lorne Avenue Public School.

The school itself had a long history within the Old East Village community but it was closed back in 2016.

The new park features accessible walkways, an entry plaza, a unique playground made of wood, a community stage, a sensory garden, an insect hotel, rain gardens, and an ecolawn.

The designers also included the late-1800s school bell from the original building and exterior signage letters from the more recent building.

“City staff worked with the Lorne Avenue Park Steering Committee and held public meetings with local community members to design the park in a way that would be meaningful to residents of Old East Village but also welcoming and exciting for families,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a release.

The park is now open but more additions are to come in Phase 2 such as lounge chairs and gardens as part of the English Street reconstruction.

The city noted that the playground is open to households under the current Stay-at-Home order but the park and pathways are only open for through traffic.