Loose wheel falls off commercial vehicle, strikes SUV injuring 2, OPP say

Two people, including a 12-year-old, were sent to hospital after a wheel detached from a commercial vehicle travelling on Highway 401, crossed the center median, and struck an SUV on Friday.

According to a release from Oxford County OPP, at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, OPP received a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, in South-West Oxford Township.

Members of the Oxford OPP, the West Region Incident Management and Enforcement Team, EMS and fire crews attended the scene of the accident.

Police said that following the investigation, it was determined that two wheels on a commercial vehicle became detached while travelling in the westbound lanes. One of the wheels crossed the center median and continued into the eastbound lanes of the highway where it then struck an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while a 12-year-old passenger was air lifted via Air Ornge with non-life threatening injuries.

The other three kids in the vehicle were not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed and traffic was rerouted for several hours, but it has since been reopened.

Police ask that anyone driving in the area at the time and who may have information or dash cam footage of the incident to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip online at the Oxford Crime Stoppers website.