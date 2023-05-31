Looking for something fun to do on PD Day? Here’s what is being offered in the Forest City

Friday marks PD Day in London, Ont., and with kids having the day off school, parents might be wondering what they can do to keep their kids occupied. From science experiments, to scavenger hunts and swimming, here are some of the activities at play across the city.

June 2 is the last elementary PD Day of the year, also known as ‘Investing in Children’s Kids 1st Day’, and the Kiwanis Club of Forest City-London is sponsoring the once-a-year event by offering free or low-cost activities for children and their families.

More than 50 London and area organizations, businesses, museums and attractions are taking part.

“It is a great way to give kids a chance to try things they may not otherwise get the opportunity to try. There are so many amazing activities and places to visit that there is sure to be something that appeals to every child’s interest,” said Sarah Finch, communications manager at Investing in Children.

Children enjoy family-friendly activities in London, Ont. on Kids 1st Day in 2018. (Source: Investing in Children) From arts and crafts, to carnivals, sports, museums, and indoor and outdoor play facilities, there will be something for everyone.

There are 50 locations across the city offering free or low-cost activities. The list divides the city into sections so parents can see what activities are being offered in their area, and a colour coded system illustrates the times of day each activity is being offered.

Kids also will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes. Children can pick up a passport at the first activity they visit that lists all participating locations. When they get the passport signed at three different activity locations, they can leave it at the third location and become eligible for prizes.

Children enjoy family-friendly activities in London, Ont. on Kids 1st Day in 2018. (Source: Investing in Children) “It is heartwarming to see how many businesses and organizations want to give back to the community by offering an activity for children and families,” said Finch. “The feedback you get from the kids and parents really shows you why it is such a great day.”

The full list of activities, including locations, times and pricing, can be found on the Investing in Children’s website.