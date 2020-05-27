LONDON, ONT -- It won’t be until mid-June at the earliest that Londoners may be able start gathering in groups larger than five people, and even then nothing is guaranteed.

The provincial government announced Wednesday that all emergency orders have been extended for another 10 days, and that during this time social gatherings will continue to be limited to five people.

That means the emergency orders currently in place will continue until at least June 9, unless the province decides to issue another extension.

All outdoor playgrounds, public swimming pools, bars and restaurants (except those offering takeout and delivery) remain closed.

On Tuesday Ontario saw a dip in new COVID-19 cases after five straight days of more than 400 cases a day.

In London four new cases were announced along with one death.

While the orders are in place, some are starting to call for more regional approaches to reopening.

Chris Peabody, mayor of Brockton in Bruce County, wants mayors across southwestern Ontario to ask the province to let them open up sooner than other parts based on case numbers.

However the premier has been clear that is not an option.

“As to having two tiers for re-opening. It just doesn’t make sense. People in Toronto are going to go into the those rural areas that re-open,” says Doug Ford.

With files from CTV's Scott Miller.