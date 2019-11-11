

LONDON, Ont. -- Londoners joined Canadians across the country Monday to remember and honour those who fought, and the many who died, defending our country.

Events are being held across the city, but the main gathering at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park drew hundreds despite the snow.

A Veterans’ Parade formed at the Delta Armouries at 10:15 a.m. and marched along Dundas Street to Wellington Road towards the park, arriving at the Cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.

There were a number of road closures in connection with the event, but everything was expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

The Silver Cross Mother at this year's memorial was Carolyn Wilson, her son Trooper Mark Wilson, died in 2006 while serving in Afghanistan.

The ceremony was also broadcast live on the CTVNewsLondon.ca website.

Remembrance Day is held on Nov. 11 to commemorate the armistice between the Allies and Germany that ended the First World War. It took effect on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

That's when two minutes of silence are marked to remember and honour Canada's veterans.

Thousands attended the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette laid wreaths in memory of those who died serving Canada.

"They fought for the ideals of peace and to defend our liberties," Payette said in a video message.

"Many were wounded in their body and in their soul. Too many paid the ultimate price. We owe them an immense debt of gratitude. We must never forget their sacrifice and the terrible costs of war. Let us never take freedom for granted and stand up for equality and tolerance."

This year's ceremoning followed a major event in France earlier this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when thousands of Canadian stormed the beaches of Normandy with their British and American allies to fight Nazi Germany.

It also comes exactly 101 years after the end of the First World War.

- With Files from the Canadian Press