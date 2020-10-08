LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London will continue to work on the Climate Emergency Action Plan this fall.

By 2030, the plan's goals are to reduce London's greenhouse emission by at least 30% with a net-zero reach by 2050.

The city is encouraging Londoners to get involved by presenting new opportunities even though the plan was disrupted by the current pandemic.

Local initiatives include Green in the City, My Wild Green Home, and Green Economy London.

Londoners can get involved by connecting directly via events held by the City of London, or by visiting their website.