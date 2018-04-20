

CTV London





Pending approval, London will be getting two permanent supervised consumption facilities and a mobile one.

The locations selected are 241 Simcoe Street and 446 York Street.

An application for a mobile consumption site has also been filed.

The vehicle would stop at specific locations in Old East Village, SoHo, downtown and other areas.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit along with the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection will be holding two public meetings on April 26 to discuss the issue with neighbours.

“Having reviewed several proposals over recent weeks, we are very confident that this is the best plan to serve the community,” said Dr. Chris Mackie in a news release. “No location is perfect, but together, these will help improve safety in these neighbourhoods, and also help save lives and get people connected with crucial services such as housing, mental health support, and addictions treatment.”

The neighbourhood meeting for 241 Simcoe Street will be held at the Middlesex County building at 399 Ridout Street on April 26th at 4:00 p.m..

The meeting for the 446 York Street location will be at the County building on the 26th starting at 6:30 p.m.