London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS

London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS

Bradley William Turner is seen in this undated photo. (Source: London Police Service) Bradley William Turner is seen in this undated photo. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver