

CTV London





Jamie Gardiner, who was convicted of voyeurism and child pornography for hiding a camera in a school change room, has been stripped of his teaching certificate.

On Thursday, the Ontario College of Teachers found Gardiner guilty of professional misconduct, issued a reprimand and revoked his 'Certificate of Qualification and Registration.'

He had already been fired from his teaching position by the school board in April 2015.

Gardiner was sentenced to a year in prison and two years of probation in Oct. 2017 after pleading guilty to 16 counts of voyeurism and being convicted of one count of child pornography.

He was charged after secretly recording female co-workers and a 16-year-old co-op student undressing in a change room at Ashley Oaks Public School in London's south end.

Between 2011 and 2015, the court heard he hid a pin camera inside a backpack to record videos of at least 20 women, some of which were captured full nude.