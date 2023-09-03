London surgeon charged with sexual assault, hospitals pull his privileges
A London plastic surgeon is facing a sexual assault charge months after local hospitals suspended his privileges to practise there.
London Police charged Robert Richards, a plastic surgeon in London with sexual assault, on Aug. 11 according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.
Richards previously practised at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's Roth-McFarlane Hand and Upper Limb Centre. He specializes in hand and wrist surgery, nerve surgery, and plastic surgery.
Richards could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
In June, LHSC and St. Joseph's Health Centre London notified the college that his privileges were suspended effective May 27. Two days later Richards resigned from hospital practice.
Richards was also a former associate professor at the Schulich school of Medicine & Dentistry and resigned in May, as stated on the school’s website.
Western declined to speak to Richards specifically, while a spokesperson for the university stated “As a condition of appointment to Western, all clinical academics must maintain a valid certificate with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and an appointment to the active medical staff of an affiliated hospital/institution.”
He was released on bail with conditions, including refraining from communicating with the individual and cannot be within 200 metres of any known place affiliated with the named person, the notice read on the college’s website.
It's unclear if Richards is still practising at Feel Better Wellness, which the regulator lists as his primary location of practice in London.
The LHSC and London Police were unable to provide a comment by deadline.
