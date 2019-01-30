

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





Western University and Fanshawe College student union leaders are warning the province that the government’s plan to allow students to opt out of ancillary fees will result in the loss of many programs that help students.

The letter was penned together with 75 other post-secondary institutions across the country.

The students are asking for the government to halt their plans, announced on Jan. 17, and consult with students and schools before moving forward.

In a statement, Jahmoyia Smith, Fanshawe Student Union president, said, “I implore the Ontario provincial government to consider that student unions and associations be determined to be an essential service...

"Our work on behalf of students is important and impactful and enhances the student experience at Fanshawe College.”