

Brent Lale, CTV London





A London teen will be participating in the MLB Home Run Derby.

Devon MacDonald-Keeling won’t be slugging it out with the Major League stars, instead shagging balls in the outfield during one baseball’s most exciting nights.

The Grade 9 student at Clarke Road Secondary School is headed to Cleveland’s Progressive Field after finishing top three in the 13 to 14-year-old division of the Pitch, Hit and Run competition.

“I’ll be competing against two other players in my division (from North Carolina and New York), and we’ve beat out like 300,000 people,” says MacDonald-Keeling.

This is the second time in three years that he’s qualified for the finals. Two years ago he was given an all-expenses paid trip to Miami, where he finished third out of three contestants.

He says at the time it was a bit disappointing, but still appreciated his accomplishment. This time he’s more confident knowing what to expect.

“Pitching is six pitches, and you get 75 points for each one you get in the square. Hitting is a combination of distance and accuracy. Finally, the running part is how fast you can get from second to home.”

He’s been practicing with his dad in preparation for the trip, as well as playing his regular minor bantam games for the London Tecumsehs.

“I’m really looking forward to everything involved. Fan Fest, the Home Run Derby, and the actual competition.”