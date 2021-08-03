LONDON, ONT. -- Olympian Maggie Mac Neil came home this weekend after receiving a gold, silver, and bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Although tired and getting use to the time zone, she spoke with our own Ken and Loreena on News Talk 1290 CJBK Tuesday morning.

With the pandemic, she told CJBK, "I pretty much didn't go in with any expectations because of the year that we had," Mac Neil said.

No expectations, but three medals to her name:

Gold: Women's 100m butterfly

Silver: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

Bronze: Women's 4x100m medley relay

As her hometown of London cheered her on, she took time to speak to swimmers that she once swam with saying, "I was were they are. If you want to do something and put your mind to it, you can accomplish whatever you want."

Mac Neil claimed she's a 'swim nerd' who's constantly checking stats to see what she can do to get better.

The 21-year-old said the team had a final debriefing after the competition, counting down 2 years plus away to the next Olympics but also making sure to enjoy the moment.

Although there was talk of Mac Neil being the flag barrier at the closing ceremonies of the Olympics, she states that the Canadian Olympic Committee rules state that Olympians must depart within 24-48 hours of their final competition due to COVID-19 regulations. Now that she's home, she assumes it will be one of the Olympians who is still in Tokyo.

What is the Olympian going to do now that she's home?

"Probably chill out, maybe take a nap at some point…have a campfire and a homemade drive-in with some of my friends."

With files from CJBK