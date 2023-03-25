London’s halls of higher learning packed with prospective students for open houses

London, Ont.’s halls of higher learning were jammed with prospective students Saturday. Both Fanshawe College and Western University held spring open houses.

The event at Fanshawe attracted hundreds of families from across the province, with prospective students exploring more than 220 programs.

Soon-to-be high school graduate Clarke Shackleton was exploring the school with his family, and said he likes what he sees.

“It’s a good school. Graduate success rates are pretty high, so I’m thinking about accepting,” said Shackleton.

Families also had a chance to check out residences, learning spaces, and state-of-the- art wellness facilities.

Returning student Ashley De Cator missed a couple of years of college due to the pandemic, but she said she’s pleased to be coming back.

“Definitely the culture, the teachers, everyone being so supportive of each other. Everyone just really got along really well. Everyone was super great with everyone,” said De Cator.

Future scholars could also be seen roaming the halls and dropping into lecture halls at Western University.

Families attended Western University’s open house on March 25, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Thousands of future Mustangs from across Canada and around the world attended Saturday’s open house.

The event included guided tours of the campus, libraries, rec centre, and much more. It also gave potential students a taste of the Western atmosphere.

Fiona Mero, who is graduating high school in Oakville, said she’s looking forward to attending, “It’s one of the only universities that offer like a medical science program, which is what I think I’m leaning towards.”