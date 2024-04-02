London's Gosling cousins make women's world hockey championship debuts together
Julia and Nicole Gosling agree they like playing with each other a lot more than playing against each other.
The cousins from London, Ont., have done both in their hockey careers. They've gone head to head in high school and college.
Since winning a 2019 provincial club title together with the London Devilettes, the national women's program has occasionally reunited them.
Julia, a forward, and Nicole, a defender, will make their world championship debuts together in Utica, N.Y., where the Canadian team opens the 10-country tournament Thursday against Finland.
"It's pretty rare to do something this extravagant with your cousin," said Julia, 23. "I'm super proud of her and where we've come from. It's also realizing how good we've got together even just playing with each other and against each other."
"To do it together too is special, more so beyond us," said Nicole, 21. "It's special for our families to be able to see both of us make it at this level."
The Goslings are coming off their senior years with their respective NCCA teams. Nicole and Clarkson were ousted in the women's Frozen Four semifinal by eventual champion Ohio State, while Julia captained St. Lawrence to the final eight.
Clarkson and St. Lawrence are in the same conference, which meant Julia trying to beat her cousin to the net and Nicole trying to stop her.
"I'd rather her be on my team than playing against her for sure," Nicole said. "It's hard. She's a big presence out there. She has a good shot, good hands, so you know she's going to be a threat offensively. As a defenceman, I've got to be aware that she's on the ice and try and shut her down."
"She's good at that," Julia chimed in. "I don't think I got around her this year at all. Her gap is really good. It's hard to beat her on any move because she's right there and she can block shots too.
"She's always ready for the rush. In the offensive zone, she has a really good shot. She ended up scoring all the time against us.
"It makes me proud being her cousin even though it sucked getting scored against. Definitely wished she was on my team instead."
Their fathers and twin brothers Paul and Peter, who didn't play hockey but are University of Windsor football alumni, also prefer their daughters on the same side.
"We're very fortunate, Peter and I," said Paul, who is Julia's dad. "It's always great sharing the game, sharing the pre-game nerves, the excitement of the game itself and talking about it afterwards."
Nicole's father Peter admits feeling torn when his daughter and niece squared off against each other in college.
"It's not fun. Well, it is fun. You want to see who is going to win this battle on this shift," Peter said. "To me, it was stressful because both want to do well.
"It was always not the best time in the schedule, but at least now we're rooting for both girls. You just hope they do their part defensively and offensively to be successful for Canada."
Paul believes the cousins elevate each other's game.
"If one scores, the other one wants to score," he said. "Watching them play together, they've got a connection. They have a chemistry. Don't know if it's just the Gosling in them or what, but they just know how to find each other."
Julia and Nicole were teammates on the Canadian team that won gold in the 2019 women's world under-18 hockey championship. At 20, Julia was the youngest player invited to try out for the Olympic team in the summer of 2021.
How she handled getting cut from the team before the Winter Games in Beijing impressed Canada's head coach Troy Ryan.
"After not getting selected and her being disappointed, the way she handled it was big," Ryan said. "She took some disappointing news and used it for some positive. She came back to me a number of times and asked me what she needed to do to have an impact.
"One of the knocks on her in the past has been her skating and she's continued to work on that in college."
The national team brought Julia and Nicole together again in December for a pair of Rivalry Series games against the United States in Kitchener and Sarnia, Ont.
The cousins also scored their first international goals for the national team in the same game, which was Saturday's 8-2 pre-tournament win over Finland in Kingston, Ont.
The 2024 world championship starts Wednesday at the Adirondack Bank Center, but Canada's first game isn't until Thursday.
Julia and Nicole both say they were shy as youngsters and let sisters do the talking for them. They agree hockey, and its leadership demands, brought them out of their shells and also cemented their relationship.
"It's pretty crazy how you can change over the years and I think sports is huge for that," Julia said.
Their alternating theme of teammates and frenemies may continue if Professional Women's Hockey League teams draft or sign them.
"The odds are probably against us playing on the same team. With six teams, I don't know," Julia said. "My family is always talking about 'you and Nicole have to be on the same team.'"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
Ontario diabetes patient initially denied Ozempic coverage
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aide
Pope Francis has exposed the political 'manoeuvres' used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes, while denying he is planning to reform the process for future conclaves, in a book-length interview published Tuesday.
Germany to redesign Adidas soccer jersey numbering amid Nazi symbol controversy
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist list. Here's why
Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations.
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
NEW A senior took a DNA test decades after being adopted. He found 6 siblings he had never met
An Alberta man was nearly in his 80s when he found out he had six siblings across Canada, thanks to his granddaughter searching for roots of their family tree.
DEVELOPING Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
A Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in prison
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Here's when Ottawa could see 15-25 mm of rain, 'significant' snow this week