London region to swelter under high heat, humidity Sunday

Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.

According to Environment Canada, a heat warning is currently in effect for the region for Sunday, as temperatures are forecasted to swell to 32 C, peaking at 40 C with the humidity in London.

Sunday’s daytime forecast is also calling for mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness in the morning.

Overnight Sunday, Environment Canada is calling for a low of 22 C, including showers and the risk of a thunderstorm, with local rainfall amounts of between 20 to 30mm.

The following local regions are currently under a heat warning:

London-Middlesex

Huron-Perth

Sarnia-Lambton

Grey-Bruce

Elgin

The heat warning is in effect until Monday, when slightly cooler temperatures are forecasted for the region.

The average high for London this time of year is 26 C.