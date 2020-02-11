LONDON, ONT. -- The head of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) was in London on Tuesday rallying members as the union engaged in its second province-wide walkout since labour actions began in mid-January.

Teachers from White Oaks Public School patrolled both sides of Bradley Avenue as part of the strike action.

ETFO President Sam Hammond insists the union is trying to balance the effort to put negotiating pressure on the province while not drawing the ire of parents.

"We're trying to take a measured approach to it but, at the same time, take a stand for the issues that are important."

Increasingly during this job action the union has emphasized classroom safety when advocating for smaller class sizes and increased classroom supports.

White Oaks Grade 4 teacher Bill Lewis says it's an issue the Ford government has failed to properly acknowledge.

"I would like to see [Premier] Doug Ford or Minister [Stephen] Lecce visit a classroom and see what actually goes on with the classroom. Watch how classrooms are being evacuated four and five times a day and how teachers are being assaulted every single day."

On Monday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce targeted the union, saying ETFO is refusing to move on issues that will have an impact on taxpayers, including pay raise demands and a hiring-based-on-seniority provision.

"They are sort of doubling-down on their demands for compensation, for hiring regulation that puts union seniority over qualifications, and sick leave where we spend $750 million every year."

ETFO Thames Valley President Craig Smith says the addition of the province-wide walkouts to the rotating strike days not only impacts parents anxious for a resolution but also impacts the teachers themselves.

“It’s a hard thing for people to undertake. We know it's disruptive in the community. There isn't a person on the picket line that would not rather be back in their classroom teaching."

The only other teacher job action impacting our region this week will be on Thursday when members of Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) engage in the first full walkout by French-language teachers across the province.