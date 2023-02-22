London prepares to open permanent supervised consumption site

It's been over seven years in the making, but the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service is set to open on Feb. 28.

After several setbacks, Sonja Burke, the director of harm reduction for Regional HIV/AIDS Connection said, “We need to understand that we have to think outside the box. Let’s coordinate all the things people could need to meet a person right here, right now.”

Located at 446 York St., the harm reduction program run by the regional HIV/AIDS Connection offers a clean supervised space for people including consumption, counselling and referrals, harm reduction, and testing for HIV.

Burke said staff will be on-site to respond to medical emergencies, provide sterile supplies and offer information on safer substance use.

“This is what we’ve been doing for 30 years and now we as a community, and I’ve always been proud of London, [are] leading the way to shift not only supervised consumption, harm reduction but everything we do,” Burke said.

Carepoint first began operating out of 186 King St. to help with the rising number of overdoses. Since last summer the team has been working out of a trailer in the parking lot of the new facility.

The need to bring a safe consumption site to London began in 2016 when RHAC, the Ontario HIV Treatment Network, and the advisory table assessed the feasibility of a safe consumption site (SCS).

After results from a feasibility study were released in 2017 the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) led a consultation conducted by the Centre for Organizational Effectiveness included 334 participants and 56 focus group members.

With the growing opioid crisis in London, the need for an SCS became urgent, Brian Lester, the executive director of Regional HIV/AIDS Connection explained.

In 2017 the provincial government agreed to fund overdose prevention services (OPS), which eventually granted the MLHU and RHAC government funding for an OPS.

On Wednesday morning, Burke led a tour of the 3,600 sq. ft. building which used to be a music store. The new building is also located across the street from Men’s Mission which makes it more accessible for people in need of support and services.

“This is a space where not only can people get health care services they need but access other vital services through partnerships,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “Whether that's housing, mental health services, addiction supports all in one place.”

Those on site have seen an average of 75 visits per day but it's possible that number could go up as last year the local health unit found an increase in emergency room visits and opioid-related deaths, according to Dr. Alex Summers.

“Opioids continue to have a significant negative impact in our community,” said the MLHU medical officer of health. “The toxic drug supply continues to lead to deaths in our community and services like this one not only need to be strengthened but likely expanded to ensure our community gets the support they need,”

The facility is a step forward in building trust with clients, many of who have faced stigma and barriers to services, according to Burke who explained harm reduction is often misunderstood and that they are working to reduce the stigma with education.

“We believe wholeheartedly that people are the experts in their own life. It’s not ours to fix or to tell but ours to listen and offer what we have,” Burke added.

The new facility is set to open next Tuesday, however, the director said it won't be completely finished until the spring.