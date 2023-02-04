London police seize multiple weapons, drugs during arrest

London police seized nine handguns, cash and drugs during the arrest of a wanted man Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers saw the London man who was wanted in relation to a number of offences including flight from police.

He was driving in the north end of the city when police say the man drive to a convenience store and go inside.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers entered the store and arrested the man on his outstanding warrants.

Police say drugs, ammunition, and nine handguns were found during the investigation and search, including one loaded.

The following items were seized: