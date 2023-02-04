London police seize multiple weapons, drugs during arrest
London police seized nine handguns, cash and drugs during the arrest of a wanted man Thursday afternoon.
Police say officers saw the London man who was wanted in relation to a number of offences including flight from police.
He was driving in the north end of the city when police say the man drive to a convenience store and go inside.
Around 1:10 p.m., officers entered the store and arrested the man on his outstanding warrants.
Police say drugs, ammunition, and nine handguns were found during the investigation and search, including one loaded.
The following items were seized:
- Loaded Glock 26, 9mm handgun (15 rounds)
- Sig Sauer .40 handgun
- Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun
- Smith & Wesson MMP 380 Automatic handgun
- Smith & Wesson 380 Automatic handgun
- Smith & Wesson SD40 VE handgun
- Glock 9mm handgun
- Ruger .40 handgun
- Stoeger STR 9mm handgun
- Two (2) cellular phones
- Canadian cash, value $2,555
- Four (4) TEC pills, value $50
- 35 grams of suspected cocaine, value $2,000
