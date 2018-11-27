

CTV London





Police are asking for public help to locate two men wanted in connection with several thefts from used car dealerships in the city.

The first incident happened at a dealership on Dundas Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway on Oct. 13.

The two men reportedly posed as customers, expressing interest in a vehicle and being given the key fob, which they later returned.

It was only after they left that staff found the fob they had returned did not belong to the vehicle, which was later reported stolen from the lot.

Then on Nov. 14, at a dealership in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road South, the two men attempted a similar ruse, returning a faulty key fob.

In that case, prior to leaving in a light blue, two-door Ford Mustang, the men stole car batteries from a storage area.

The two men have been identified and charged by police. They are believed to be in the London area.

A 25-year-old has been charted with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of driving while disqualified and theft of a motor vehicle, while a 26-year-old has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.